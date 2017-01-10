Buffalo: Most January homicides since 2007

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo has had a violent start to the year. As of Tuesday morning, six homicides have occurred in the city.

This is the most homicides the city has seen at this point in the year since 2007.

Here are where 2017’s fatal shootings have occurred as of Jan. 10:

  • Jan. 1 – Around 1:00 a.m. — Xavier Wimes, 22, was fatally shot on Byrd Way.
  • Jan. 1 – Around 6:30 a.m. — Alvin McDowell, 25, was fatally shot on McNeely Way.
  • Jan. 1 – Around 10:15 a.m. — Shanna Mason, 30, was fatally shot on Gold St.
  • Jan. 4 — A body was found near the Kensington Expressway. The death was declared a homicide.
  • Jan. 9 — A 46-year-old man was fatally shot inside a vehicle on Cornwall Ave.
  • Jan. 10 — A man in his late 40s was fatally shot on Hamlin Rd.

