Campaign aims to end children ‘suffering in silence’



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new campaign, launched in Buffalo, aims to give victims of child molestation a voice and report their attackers, as a coalition of families and survivors spearheads the campaign, posting signs and billboards across the city.

Parents, civic leaders, and survivors of childhood sexual abuse say they have had enough. Sparked by recent reports of children abusing other children, they are posting signs all over the city to bring this outrage out of the shadows.

The signs are showing up in storefront windows, offices, even on a billboard at Walden Ave. and Sycamore St. conveying an important message–sexual abuse is not alright.

Rev. Andre Scott, a retired Buffalo police officer and founder of Andre Scott Ministries cross, is among the civic leaders who have joined the campaign to stop the sexual exploitation of children, “I was sexually abused three times as a young boy, and I never spoke up–never said anything–until about three years ago.”

Keyon Lee is president and founder of “U Gotta Tell It”, a support group for families coping with child sex abuse, “The city of Buffalo is swarming with sex offenders and our kids are left vulnerable out here.”

Lee said child molestation is harming children and harming the community, and this effort is designed to show young victims they are not alone, “that actually cares about us. We do have safe havens, we do have somewhere we can go and not be alienated and be ourselves.”

Rev. Scott says sex abuse victims often blame themselves, and turn their rage against others, “Through the shame and fear, out of my bitterness and my anger, I have hurt people. Because the same thing that happened to me, I had the potential to do to others.”

That is why Scott believes this campaign is so important, “Many people are doing the same thing because they have nowhere to turn. They have nowhere to say anything–they can’t tell nobody, they don’t want to speak about it, just like I did not.”

Markell Ingram, who works at Sonny’s Barber Shop on Fillmore Ave. said he has friends and family members who have been victims of sexual abuse, “To suffer in silence, it causes tremendous pain. The people that I know, it still haunts them today and they are adults, with lives of their own, with families of their own.”

Civic leaders warn, without appropriate adult and professional intervention, young victims of sexual abuse often adopt this abhorrent behavior, believing in their mind it is an acceptable fact of life, and the abused then becomes the abuser.