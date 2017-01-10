Case against teen accused of starting fatal Lockport fire scheduled for trial

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The case against a teenager accused of starting the fatal Lockport tire plant fire is set to go to trial.

This past August, 14-year-old Joe Phillips died as a result of the massive fire at High Tread International Recycling Plant. The fire caused more than $5 million in damage.

Another teen, who was 13 at the time of the fire, has been charged related to blaze. His name has not been released.

The teen’s attorney, Angelo DiMillo, claims the teen never started the fire. He insists it was actually started by Phillips.

The teen faces 10 charges, including criminally negligent homicide, arson, trespassing and criminal mischief. He is currently not in school, and is still dealing with the grief of losing his best friend, DiMillo said.

On Tuesday, DiMillo said that an agreement could not be reached, which led to the case getting scheduled for trial.

A fact-finding hearing on the case is scheduled to take place from Feb. 22-23.

