Crews prepare for mixed winter weather

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Winds are picking up here along the Dunkirk pier. The city planners says they’re preparing for anything Mother Nature throws at them today.

“It’s a mixed bag,” said Bob Bankoski, the director of public works for the City of Dunkirk.

Plows pushing the snow make way for the trucks to start salting the city of Dunkirk roads.

“The snow pack on the streets are loosening up so we had the plows out early,” said the director. “Now we’re prepping for the rain mix coming our way.”

All hands are on deck in Dunkirk as the department of public works prepares for winter weather and whirling winds.

“We always get the high winds coming in and anything from snow sleet and rain so everyone was on board with taking care of what we have to do today.”

Wind gusts whip city street lights – one of signs the speeds are picking up already. Bankoski says seeing swaying trees is unsettling for him– knowing what can happen when gusts blow through the town.

“Once they start picking up, we have to worry about branches breaking off of trees and breaking down wires.”

His suggestion: watch where you’re parking, leave plenty of time when driving, and keep an eye on what’s above you when you’re out and about.

“If something looks unsafe I recommend someone parks in their garage so we don’t have many issues.”

The director says they’re watching the weather to see what happens and what they can do to make sure the roads are clear and people are staying safe

“It’s kind of like a sit back and wait and see what Mother Nature is throwing our way today.”