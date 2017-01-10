Hostage situation ongoing at Alabama credit union

Austin Hasenmueller Published: Updated:
WEB TAG POLICE

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to authorities, there is a hostage situation at a credit union in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It started at 8:30 a.m.

APP USERS | Watch live coverage here.

It is reported that one suspect is inside. FBI are on the scene and they have a negotiator there assisting.

Media General contributors have a crew on the scene and will bring more information as it becomes available.

The University of Alabama tweeted out that “Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area.”

This story was originally published by WIAT, a Media General contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s