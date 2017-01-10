Hostage situation ongoing at Alabama credit union

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to authorities, there is a hostage situation at a credit union in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It started at 8:30 a.m.

It is reported that one suspect is inside. FBI are on the scene and they have a negotiator there assisting.

The University of Alabama tweeted out that “Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area.”

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

