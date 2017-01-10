HS Hoops: Top ranked boys teams in action

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Park School of Buffalo and Health Sciences are both ranked at the top of their class locally, and both were in action against MMA foes on Tuesday night.

Health Sciences, who is sixth in the state, made a non-conference trip to St. Francis. The 14th ranked Red Raiders pulled off the upset with a 64-52 win. Julian Cunningham led the way with 21 points and six steals.

Park School of Buffalo, who is ranked top in the state, visited MMA foe Canisius. The Pioneers rolled over the Crusaders 73-47.