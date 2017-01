Related Coverage Person looking for lost cross containing son’s ashes in Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lost cross containing the ashes of a person’s son has been returned.

The person who was looking for the cross said it was on a chain before someone tried to rip it off their other son’s neck on either New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

The incident allegedly happened in the area of downtown Fredonia.

It is not clear who turned the cross in, or how it was found. The cross has been returned to the owner.