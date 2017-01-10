Man accused of assaulting 22-month-old

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marcell Brooks, 25, was arrested Tuesday and accused of reckless assault of a child.

Brooks is accused of assaulting 22-month-old Devyn Grabowski back in October.

Grobowski suffered brain damage and several broken bones. He was just recently released from the hospital after weeks of physical therapy.

Brooks is currently in the Erie County Holding Center. He was arrested on Box St. Tuesday morning with the help of the Erie County Fugitive Task Force.

Brooks is also facing charges of first and second-degree assault.