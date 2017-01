ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says a snowmobiler died as the result of a crash.

Deputies responded to the scene of the crash on W. Five Mile Rd. in the Town of Allegany on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the snowmobile wrecked in a field. The operator, Allegany resident David Manion, 59, succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is under investigation.