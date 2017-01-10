NHL announces full All-Star Game rosters

LOS ANGELES (AP modified) — Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine are among the players selected for the NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center.

The NHL announced the full rosters and coaches Tuesday for the All-Star weekend, which will be held Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles.

The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL’s four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.

The rosters include Buffalo Sabres wing Kyle Okposo.

Atlantic Division

F Nikita Kucherov (TBL)

F Brad Marchand (BOS)

F Auston Matthews (TOR)

F Frans Nielsen (DET)

F Kyle Okposo (BUF)

F Vincent Trocheck (FLA)

D Victor Hedman (TBL)

D Erik Karlsson (OTT)

D Shea Weber (MTL)

G Carey Price (MTL)

G Tuukka Rask (BOS)

Central Division

F Patrick Kane (CHI)

F Patrik Laine (WPG)

F Nathan MacKinnon (COL)

F Tyler Seguin (DAL)

F Vladimir Tarasenko (STL)

F Jonathan Toews (CHI)

D Duncan Keith (CHI)

D P.K. Subban (NSH)

D Ryan Suter (MIN)

G Corey Crawford (CHI)

G Devan Dubnyk (MIN)

Metropolitan Division

F Sidney Crosby (PIT)

F Taylor Hall (NJD)

F Evgeni Malkin (PIT)

F Alex Ovechkin (WSH)

F Wayne Simmonds (PHI)

F John Tavares (NYI)

D Justin Faulk (CAR)

D Seth Jones (CBJ)

D Ryan McDonagh (NYR)

G Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ)

G Braden Holtby (WSH)

Pacific Division

F Jeff Carter (LAK)

F Johnny Gaudreau (CGY)

F Bo Horvat (VAN)

F Ryan Kesler (ANA)

F Connor McDavid (EDM)

F Joe Pavelski (SJS)

D Brent Burns (SJS)

D Drew Doughty (LAK)

D Cam Fowler (ANA)

G Martin Jones (SJS)

G Mike Smith (ARI)

The teams will be coached by the Montreal Canadiens’ Michael Therrien (Atlantic), the Minnesota Wild’s Bruce Boudreau (Central), the Columbus Blue Jackets’ John Tortorella (Metropolitan) and the San Jose Sharks’ Peter DeBoer (Pacific).