North Tonawanda teen fighting second battle with cancer

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I heard leukemia and I thought oh my God I didn’t know kids got cancer and yeah they do,” said Michele Lloyd, Ginny’s mother.

Ginny Fagard’s long battle with cancer began when she was just 4-years-old.

“She went through 2 years of treatments, she had chemotherapy. The type of leukemia she had was a t-cell leukemia which can hide in the brain so they decided that she would do a weeks worth of radiation to her head,” said Lloyd.

She beat leukemia, but ten years later her family’s worst nightmare came true. She was diagnosed with brain cancer at age 14.

“The tumors she had were very aggressive and so she immediately had to start radiation within a few weeks of finding out,” said Lloyd.

Ginny did 33 weeks of radiation, and can no longer walk because of it. Her learning and vision have also declined.

The radiation also caused a bad reaction in her skin, to the point where she’s had several surgeries on her head.

Ginny’s mother is her lifeline, and takes care of her all hours of the day only getting a break when Ginny’s grandmother comes over to help.

“She’s amazing I don’t know how she does it. I’m a mother watching my daughter go through so much and it hasn’t been easy,” said Patricia Barone, Ginny’s grandmother.

Recently doctors discovered two new areas of concern that look like tumors, again. Ginny is back on chemotherapy.

“I don’t know what the future holds for my daughter, it’s terminal so we’re probably going to need help with that as well,” said Lloyd.

Ginny’s battle with cancer is documented on a Facebook page called Ginny’s journey: https://www.facebook.com/Cancerofthebrain

The page has touched hearts all over the world. Many medications Ginny needs aren’t covered by insurance. If you’d like to make a donation to Ginny’s family go to: https://www.youcaring.com/ginnyfagard-694742