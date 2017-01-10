Palmer Candy Company recalls multiple products

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WIVB) — Palmer Candy Company has recalled a number of their products due to a possible Salmonella risk.
The products were made between Oct. 20 and Dec. 9 of last year. Here is the list, courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
|UPC #
|Affected Items Purchased By Consumers
|Expiration Range
|77232-17250
|Palmer Candy Chocolate Almond Bark 9 oz.
|4/26/2017 – 6/7/2017
|77232-17137
|Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz.
|7/27/2017 – 8/3/2017
|77232-16310
|Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz.
|7/24/2017 – 7/27/2017
|77232-17254
|Palmer Candy Cookies & Cream Bark 9 oz.
|7/17/2017 – 9/2/2017
|77232-16043
|Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz.
|8/7/2017 – 8/7/2017
|77232-17255
|Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz.
|7/26/2017 – 8/7/2017
|77232-17002
|Palmer Candy Drizzled Peanut Brittle 8 oz.
|4/30/2017 – 5/22/2017
|77232-17291
|Palmer Candy Game Day Party Bowl 16 oz.
|7/18/2017 – 7/18/2017
|77232-17285
|Palmer Candy Holiday Gift Bowl 22 oz.
|4/18/2017 -5/1/2017
|77232-23045
|Palmer Candy Holiday Treats 16.5 oz.
|4/25/2017 – 5/14/2017
|77232-17270
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 9 oz.
|7/15/2017 – 8/29/2017
|77232-16309
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8/9 oz.
|7/24/2017 – 7/28/2017
|77232-16042
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 12/9 oz.
|7/17/2017 – 7/17/2017
|77232-13990
|Palmer Candy Swirled Pretzels 5 oz.
|8/30/2017 – 9/`7/2017
|77232-13227
|Bakery Delights Christmas Tree Pretzels 5 oz.
|7/18/2017 – 8/3/2017
|25439-20204
|Delhaize Peppermint Pretzels 5 oz.
|7/28/2017 – 8/3/2017
|X000FMRA8J
|Trail’s End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch 18 oz.
|7/29/2017 – 8/8/2017
|41415-22691
|Publix Almond Bark with Cocoa 10 oz.
|4/26/2017 – 5/23/2017
|41415-23091
|Publix Peppermint Bark 10 oz.
|8/3/2017 – 8/7/2017
|77232-02580
|Palmer Candy 3 Part Christmas Bowl 15 oz.
|4/12/2017 – 5/28/2017
|77232-12147
|Palmer Candy Mixed Peppermint Pretzel 7 oz.
|7/18/2017 – 7/27/2017
|77232-12146
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8 oz.
|7/12/2017 – 7/28/2017
Product UPC numbers can be found on the back of bags or the bottom of containers.
According to the FDA, Salmonella “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”
No reports of sickness associated with the products have been received by the FDA.