Palmer Candy Company recalls multiple products

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WIVB) — Palmer Candy Company has recalled a number of their products due to a possible Salmonella risk.

The products were made between Oct. 20 and Dec. 9 of last year. Here is the list, courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

UPC # Affected Items Purchased By Consumers Expiration Range 77232-17250 Palmer Candy Chocolate Almond Bark 9 oz. 4/26/2017 – 6/7/2017 77232-17137 Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz. 7/27/2017 – 8/3/2017 77232-16310 Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz. 7/24/2017 – 7/27/2017 77232-17254 Palmer Candy Cookies & Cream Bark 9 oz. 7/17/2017 – 9/2/2017 77232-16043 Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz. 8/7/2017 – 8/7/2017 77232-17255 Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz. 7/26/2017 – 8/7/2017 77232-17002 Palmer Candy Drizzled Peanut Brittle 8 oz. 4/30/2017 – 5/22/2017 77232-17291 Palmer Candy Game Day Party Bowl 16 oz. 7/18/2017 – 7/18/2017 77232-17285 Palmer Candy Holiday Gift Bowl 22 oz. 4/18/2017 -5/1/2017 77232-23045 Palmer Candy Holiday Treats 16.5 oz. 4/25/2017 – 5/14/2017 77232-17270 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 9 oz. 7/15/2017 – 8/29/2017 77232-16309 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8/9 oz. 7/24/2017 – 7/28/2017 77232-16042 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 12/9 oz. 7/17/2017 – 7/17/2017 77232-13990 Palmer Candy Swirled Pretzels 5 oz. 8/30/2017 – 9/`7/2017 77232-13227 Bakery Delights Christmas Tree Pretzels 5 oz. 7/18/2017 – 8/3/2017 25439-20204 Delhaize Peppermint Pretzels 5 oz. 7/28/2017 – 8/3/2017 X000FMRA8J Trail’s End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch 18 oz. 7/29/2017 – 8/8/2017 41415-22691 Publix Almond Bark with Cocoa 10 oz. 4/26/2017 – 5/23/2017 41415-23091 Publix Peppermint Bark 10 oz. 8/3/2017 – 8/7/2017 77232-02580 Palmer Candy 3 Part Christmas Bowl 15 oz. 4/12/2017 – 5/28/2017 77232-12147 Palmer Candy Mixed Peppermint Pretzel 7 oz. 7/18/2017 – 7/27/2017 77232-12146 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8 oz. 7/12/2017 – 7/28/2017

Product UPC numbers can be found on the back of bags or the bottom of containers.

According to the FDA, Salmonella “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

No reports of sickness associated with the products have been received by the FDA.