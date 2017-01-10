Parts of Erie County lose power Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parts of Erie County experienced power outages Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., more than 1,200 customers in the Town of Marilla were without power. Before that, around the same number of customers had no power in the Town of Aurora.

Some outages were reported in the Towns of Lancaster and Elma, but not nearly as many as in Aurora and Marilla.

Power is expected to be restored at 7:45 p.m.

High wind is predicted for parts of western New York Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. See the latest 4Warn Weather forecast here.