BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle crash at Skillen St. and Military Rd. resulted in the death of a Buffalo man.

Buffalo police say the 56-year-old was driving on Skillen when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, struck a fire hydrant and then hit a building.

He was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, but later died.

Authorities are looking into whether or not the driver had some kind of medical issue that led to the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.