Scholar Athlete: Clarence’s Meghan Neelon

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The High school season for volleyball may be ending but, for Meghan Neelon, things are just heating up.

During her five years with the Clarence varsity volleyball squad, Neelon led the Red Devils from bottom of their league, to regionals this past year. It’s not the biggest surprise, as volleyball is in her DNA.

“My mom played at USC and every since I was eight I was trying to get in to the gym,” Neelon said.

At that early age she knew it was the sport for her.

“I found out then I wanted to pursue this and go to college, I just love it so much. It is so fast and competitive and I knew it was the sports for me.”

Meghan’s success may have come as a surprise to her, but not on the national stage. This past fall, she was named to the first-team High School All-American team, only the second player in western New York to achieve that honor.

“I watched the game last year and was like ‘That is so cool!’ These girls, I know them from USA camps and stuff. I got the letter on Halloween and I was so ecstatic. And, it was an amazing experience and I was so thrilled.”

The icing on the cake, Meghan is following in her mother’s footstep and will also be playing college volleyball, her excellence in the classroom has led her to sign with Alabama.

“I started talking to them my freshman year I think when I was 15 and when I got the letter I was like ‘I need to visit this school’ and when I got there I knew it was the place for me. I loved everything about it. She is so happy for me and she did the same thing and to follow in her footsteps is unbelievable!”