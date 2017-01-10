Suspected bank robber “accidentally” left cash in a cab, authorities say



ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thanks to a trail of money, video surveillance and quick work by numerous law enforcement agencies, a suspected bank robber is in custody.

Joseph W. Peeples III was arrested and charged with robbing a Chase Bank in Rochester on January 5.

Peeples is accused of entering the bank, presenting a demand note and a bag to an employee.

“Once he entered that bank he provided a note that indicated that if individuals followed his instructions nobody would die that day,” said Adam Cohen, FBI special agent in charge of the Buffalo-Rochester offices.

According to a criminal complaint, Peeples made off with about $110,000 after stating that “he wanted money from the vault.”

“Peeples took bundles of money in denominations of 5’s, 10’s, 50’s and 100’s,” the complaint states.

“No weapon was displayed. It was done with that note,” Cohen explained.

Authorities say Peeples took a cab to a bus station — leaving nearly $10,000 in a jacket he left in the taxi and dumped about $43,000 in the garbage inside the bus station’s restroom — where he changed clothes.

At one point, Peeples checked into a Rochester hotel using his real name.

“We were able to put the name with the individual at that point, and then it was a matter of tracing his movements,” Cohen said.

Authorities say the suspect eventually took a bus from Rochester destined for New York City, but got off in Binghamton.

“From interviews we were able to determine that he had actually departed that bus in Binghamton,” Cohen added.

Authorities tracked Peeples to a hotel in Binghamton where he was arrested.

Following his arrest, Peeples told investigators that he robbed a bank in Rochester, accidentally left $10,000 in his jacket in the cab, put cash in the trash at the bus station and hid about $50,000 in his hotel room in Binghamton, according to the complaint.

Authorities are now looking to see whether Peeples could be connected to other bank robberies in the region.

“We do know that Mr. Peeples has connections here in Buffalo, and that prior to arriving in Rochester had been in the Buffalo area,” Cohen told News 4. “We’ve not eliminated the possibility that Mr. Peeples may have been involved in other bank robberies in the region and we will continue our investigation to determine if any facts bear that out.”