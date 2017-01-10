Union officials: Attica prison on lockdown after series of fights

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — NYSCOPBA officials say the Attica Correctional Facility is on lockdown after a number of fights involving illegal weapons broke out between inmates.

Union officials say the first incident happened in the A Yard on Saturday afternoon. The next day, a fight involving eight men occurred in the same place, they say.

Almost right after that, union officials say there was a fight in the C Yard, this time involving 12 inmates. Union officials say two gas canisters were deployed to end the violence during that incident.

Just minutes later, two more altercations happened in the D Yard, union officials say. One of those incidents involved two men, and the other involved a five-on-one fight. In the latter, union officials say illegal weapons were involved.

An altercation in the B Yard led to the most serious injury of these fights, union officials say. During that incident, the union says an inmate was stabbed.

No staff members were injured.

The union says “a search for weapons and other contraband is ongoing.”