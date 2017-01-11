Cleanup underway after powerful winds cause damage across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a tough night trying to sleep through the sound of the howling wind outside our windows, many people around the area were waking up to the sight of damage left behind by the powerful gusts.

Crews have been busy across Western New York today cleaning up the debris.

MORE | Click here to see the clean up needed at a Cheektowaga church where the roof was blown off by the wind.

On Wilbury Place in North Buffalo, homeowner MaryJo Carroll woke up to find a huge tree in her front yard had toppled overnight and crushed the car in the driveway of the house next door. “I go, ‘Oh my God!’ I was surprised. I didn’t expect it. I really didn’t,” she said.

Carroll told News 4 she had suspected the tree had been dying, but never expected for it to come down like it did. She said she was not looking forward to the conversation she’d have to have with her neighbors when they woke up and saw what happened. “Yeah, I’m in trouble,” she said “They’re very dear friends of mine and I don’t want to lose them.”

Carroll’s neighbors took the news that their car had been destroyed pretty stoically. They will all be dealing with insurance companies today.

Presumably there will be a lot of calls to insurance companies from Western New Yorkers today as the cleanup continues.

Clean up crews are going to be busy with branch removal today. Just spotted this #WindDamage on Hinman. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/884WQVvnYv — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) January 11, 2017

Our News 4 crews spotted quite a bit of damage around the area overnight and into the early morning hours.

A business on Ohio Street in Buffalo lost its roof to a strong gust.

A tar paper style roof peeled off a business on Ohio St near Michigan. Heavy winds blowing up the river. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/YE2OShj38Y — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) January 11, 2017

The wind also knocked out power to thousands of people, and left traffic lights inoperable in some places. Drivers were reminded to treat those intersections as four-way stops.

All drivers were urged to pay close attention to their surroundings. After the wind came through, there were several places where the roads were left littered with large debris, including trash cans, branches, and even Christmas trees that had been left at the curb.

The wind that was blowing that debris around was strong enough at points to pick up the large shopping cart corrals in front of places like Tops on Elmwood and move them across the parking lots.

Wind gusts really starting to pickup. Latest round blew this cart return across the supermarket parking lot. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/JjKwhSrLL0 — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) January 11, 2017

For the safety of drivers, the Skyway was closed overnight, starting around 11 p.m. Tuesday. It didn’t reopen until 7 a.m. Wednesday as the wind died down.