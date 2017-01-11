Cuba Town Supervisor issues apology for explicit Facebook post

By Published:
news-4

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cuba’s Town Supervisor, Rob Carney, has released a statement apologizing for something he posted on Facebook.

Carney posted this on Facebook last month:

“Today…the day America, not its people, at the hands of the black, Muslim-loving, no good, death deserving, poorest excuse for a president, turned its back on Israel…Barack Obama, may your soul rot in hell throughout eternity…f— you…you’re guilty of treason and deserve nothing less than a bullet to your brain that doesn’t exist!”

On Wednesday, Carney released an apology, which read:

“The Citizens of Cuba, NY, Family and Friends, and news media outlets,

Please accept my sincere, heartfelt apologies for the bitter words I had posted recently on my personal Facebook account.

The amount of guilt and remorse, for those comments are immense. If, by some chance, there was a way for me to take those words back, it would have already been done.  However, as we all know, once the word has been spoken and/or written, those words are embedded deeply for a long, long time, if not forever.

There have been many accusations of me being a “racist”. The truth of the matter, those who know me on a personal level, know for a fact, that a racist, I am not.  Yes, I did use the words “black” and “Muslim loving” in my recent post. However, I can tell you, as certain as I am sitting here writing this, that those words were used as a matter of “description” with absolutely no racist intent.

Again, if I could turn back the hands of time, I would.  But that is not an option. The only option for me, going forward, is to become a better person of less ignorance, and more in tune to the feelings of those involved in my life and my profession.

I can only hope, and pray, that you will accept this apology, as it is truly, coming from my heart and move on with life, away from all the bitterness.

I am so sorry for the pain and anger that I have caused.

Respectfully submitted,

Robert W. Carney”   

The post has since been removed.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s