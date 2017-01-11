Cuba Town Supervisor issues apology for explicit Facebook post

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cuba’s Town Supervisor, Rob Carney, has released a statement apologizing for something he posted on Facebook.

Carney posted this on Facebook last month:

“Today…the day America, not its people, at the hands of the black, Muslim-loving, no good, death deserving, poorest excuse for a president, turned its back on Israel…Barack Obama, may your soul rot in hell throughout eternity…f— you…you’re guilty of treason and deserve nothing less than a bullet to your brain that doesn’t exist!”

On Wednesday, Carney released an apology, which read:

“The Citizens of Cuba, NY, Family and Friends, and news media outlets,

Please accept my sincere, heartfelt apologies for the bitter words I had posted recently on my personal Facebook account.

The amount of guilt and remorse, for those comments are immense. If, by some chance, there was a way for me to take those words back, it would have already been done. However, as we all know, once the word has been spoken and/or written, those words are embedded deeply for a long, long time, if not forever.

There have been many accusations of me being a “racist”. The truth of the matter, those who know me on a personal level, know for a fact, that a racist, I am not. Yes, I did use the words “black” and “Muslim loving” in my recent post. However, I can tell you, as certain as I am sitting here writing this, that those words were used as a matter of “description” with absolutely no racist intent.

Again, if I could turn back the hands of time, I would. But that is not an option. The only option for me, going forward, is to become a better person of less ignorance, and more in tune to the feelings of those involved in my life and my profession.

I can only hope, and pray, that you will accept this apology, as it is truly, coming from my heart and move on with life, away from all the bitterness.

I am so sorry for the pain and anger that I have caused.

Respectfully submitted,

Robert W. Carney”

The post has since been removed.