Destroyed and damaged mailboxes lead to teens’ arrests

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Troopers say 17 mailboxes in Clarence were found damaged or destroyed on December 17.

Early in the morning, State Police responded to a caller who said they saw a number of people yelling in the road on Clarence Center Rd.

This is when the mailboxes were found.

Fresh footprints led authorities to a home on Beech Meadows Ct.

Four teenagers possibly related to the incident were identified and interviewed. After a number of interviews, State Police say admissions were made.

All of the teens were charged with criminal mischief and given tickets to appear in Town of Clarence Court.

