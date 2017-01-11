Helicopter carrying Gov. Cuomo forced to make emergency landing

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State Police helicopter carrying Gov. Andrew Cuomo had to make an emergency landing after it filled with fumes Wednesday afternoon.

The emergency landing happened just before 4 p.m. at Stewart Airport in Orange County. It occurred after Cuomo finished his final State of the State address in Albany.

The fumes that filled the helicopter smelled like smoke, Cuomo’s Director of Communications James Allen, said.

“The Governor and two aides were on board, along with security and the pilot,” Allen said. “No one was injured and everyone has been safely transported back to the city.”

The helicopter is undergoing maintenance and the cause of the fumes is being investigated.