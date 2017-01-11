Man accused of firing stolen handgun in building behind home

TOWN OF PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint about a man who fired off a gun in a building behind his residence.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened “during a get together.”

According to authorities, Pendleton resident Scott Cummings, 21, became upset with a complainant and then threatened him with a handgun. After this, the Sheriff’s Office says Cummings fired the gun into a wall while three others were present.

The gun that Cummings allegedly used was reported stolen in an August burglary.

Cummings was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment and menacing.

His bail was set at $100,000.