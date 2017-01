BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say a man is in custody after a string of tire thefts in the Allentown neighborhood.

Officers say 19-year-old Hector Santiago was arrested and charged with stealing tires from cars on Fargo Avenue, Richmond Avenue, Ashland Avenue and Maryland Street. Police say the thefts have occurred over the past three months.

Santiago is facing multiple grand larceny charges.