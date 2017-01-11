Portion of Cheektowaga church’s roof blown off

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of a roof was blown off of a Cheektowaga church amid high winds in western New York.

A significant portion of St. Aloysius Gonzaga R.C. Church’s roughly one year-old roof came off and landed in a nearby yard on Highview Rd. Bricks also came off of the building.

The church is located on Cleveland Dr.

It is not clear how much the damage will cost in terms of repairs and roof replacement.

The high winds knocked out power for more than 6,300 western New York customers, especially in Erie County, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.