ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo News first reported that the Buffalo Bills are in negotiations with Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott to be the next head coach.

Reports say the Pegulas and McDermott are meeting Wednesday in Boca Raton, Florida. This is the second meeting with the Pegulas.

The deal could possibly be done later today.

News 4 Sports has reached out to McDermott’s agent for a reply.