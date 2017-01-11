Sean McDermott to become Bills head coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott will be named the Buffalo Bills head coach. He becomes the ninth coach to lead the team since 1997.

Sean McDermott has agreed to become the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 11, 2017

McDermott interviewed with the team for the second time within a week on Wednesday, reportedly meeting with the Pegulas at their home in Boca Raton, Florida. On Tuesday evening it was reported that the team was “zeroing in” on McDermott as their choice to succeed Rex Ryan, who was fired after two seasons.

McDermott has 18 years of coaching experience and has spent the last six seasons with the Carolina Panthers as their defensive coordinator. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska and played college football at William and Mary and was named an All-Conference safety. He began his NFL coaching career as a scout for the Philadelphia Eagles and worked his way up in the organization to defensive coordinator. After one season he was fired and then hired at the same position by the Panthers.

While the Bills haven’t officially announced McDermott, the team’s players have chimed in on the news.

I've already got two texts saying that I'll love McDermott… just saying #BillsMafia — Eric Wood (@EWood70) January 11, 2017