BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of drug crimes.

Jerome Foskey, 27, is wanted on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance. Both charges are felonies.

Foskey is described as 6’2″ and 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to Foskey’s arrest. Anyone with information can call 867-6161.