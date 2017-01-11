The Audcast, Episode 14: Hope?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the 14th episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon are suddenly in a much more optimistic mood, discussing a hockey team that is finally starting to show signs of potential that many expected to appear far sooner in the season.

The Buffalo Sabres have rattled off three wins in four games, collecting 7 of 8 points against some of the top teams in the NHL. The offense has scored 15 goals in four games and Anders Nilsson has been rock-solid in net. Hope springs eternal… but can it be sustained?

Now the Sabres sit five points out of a playoff spot, with important games on the calendar in the next few weeks. Hear what Tom and Joe have to say about the odds this point streak continues by clicking the widget below to either play or to download to your computer/mobile device.