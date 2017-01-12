6 bodies recovered from home destroyed in fire

Related Coverage Fire official: 6 kids presumed dead after fire

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore fire official says six bodies have been recovered from a home destroyed in an early morning blaze.

Fire department spokesman Roman Clark said investigators at the fire scene in northeast Baltimore had been awaiting recovery of the last body before they begin searching for clues about the fire’s cause.

Clark said earlier Thursday that the children presumed dead are two boys, ages 9 months and 2 years; 3-year-old twin girls; and two girls, ages 10 and 11. The children’s mother and two boys, ages 4 and 5, are in critical condition at a hospital. He says their 8-year-old sister, who helped rescue her younger brothers, may soon be released.