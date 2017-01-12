Anthony Lynn named Chargers head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a roller coaster of a season as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator and a one game stint as interim head coach, Anthony Lynn has a permanent job as the man in charge of the Chargers.

News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed broke the story:

Done deal!! Former #Bills head coach Anthony Lynn has signed a contract to become #Chargers next head coach — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 13, 2017

Lynn was named the Bills replacement for Rex Ryan when he was fired before the final game of the season. The Bills lost that game to the Jets 30-10 on New Years Day.

It was a busy day for the franchise as the Chargers announced on Thursday they were moving their team to Los Angeles after 56 years in San Diego.

Lynn was believed to be the front runner for the Bills’ head coaching vacancy but, the team went with Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott instead.

McDermott will be formally announced as the Bills head coach at 2 p.m. on Friday. You can watch the press conference live on News 4 or on WIVB.com.