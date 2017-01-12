Anthony Lynn named Chargers head coach

News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed was first to report Lynn's head coaching move.

By Published: Updated:
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn addresses the media after he was named interim head coach following the firing of head coach Rex Ryan, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn addresses the media after he was named interim head coach following the firing of head coach Rex Ryan, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a roller coaster of a season as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator and a one game stint as interim head coach, Anthony Lynn has a permanent job as the man in charge of the Chargers.

News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed broke the story:

Lynn was named the Bills replacement for Rex Ryan when he was fired before the final game of the season. The Bills lost that game to the Jets 30-10 on New Years Day.

It was a busy day for the franchise as the Chargers announced on Thursday they were moving their team to Los Angeles after 56 years in San Diego.

Lynn was believed to be the front runner for the Bills’ head coaching vacancy but, the team went with Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott instead.

McDermott will be formally announced as the Bills head coach at 2 p.m. on Friday. You can watch the press conference live on News 4 or on WIVB.com.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s