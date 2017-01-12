Bills’ Incognito named to Pro Bowl

By Published:
Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito (64) signs autographs during NFL football training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito (64) signs autographs during NFL football training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills G Richie Incognito has been named to this year’s Pro Bowl.

This is the third time Incognito has been named to the Pro Bowl. The previous times were while he was with the Miami Dolphins during the 2012 season and with the Bills in the 2015 season.

During the 2016 season, Incognito started in all 16 Bills games. The Bills say he “helped pave the way to the Bills having both the top rushing attack in the NFL in yards (2,630) and yards per carry (5.35).”

Incognito is the first offensive lineman since Jason Peters to earn consecutive Pro Bowl berths. Peters went to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2008.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Jan. 29 in Orlando, Fla. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

