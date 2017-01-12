Fire official: 6 kids presumed dead after fire

The Associated Press Published:
AP logo

BALTIMORE (AP) — A fire official says six children are presumed dead after a fire tore through a northeast Baltimore home.

Fire department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said Thursday that one body has been found at the home and six children from the family who were missing after the fire are presumed dead.

Clark says responding firefighters found heavy fire coming from all three floors of the northeast Baltimore home when they arrived early Thursday.

A woman and three other children were injured. Clark says she and two of the children are in critical condition and the third child is in serious condition.

