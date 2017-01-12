Flooding closes roads in Southern Tier

(News 4 viewer Dana sent us this photo of a flooded road in Steamburg.)
KIANTONE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flooding caused road closures in the Southern Tier Thursday morning.

Portions of both Route 60 and Route 62 closed in the Town of Kiantone due to flooding.

Route 60 closed from Route 62 to Peck Settlement Rd. Route 62 closed from Route 60 to Railroad Ave.

Flooding could be possible at Cazenovia Creek depending on possible ice jams.

The Buffalo Creek is expected to crest at minor flood stage early Thursday evening.

A flood warning is in effect for the Allegheny River at Salamanca and Olean. A flood watch is in effect for Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties through Friday evening.

FORECAST | See the latest 4Warn Forecast here.

