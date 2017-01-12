Jim Kelly gives thoughts on Bills coaching decision

Related Coverage Sean McDermott to become Bills head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly was recently asked about his thoughts on Sean McDermott — the team’s pick for head coach.

“I don’t know a lot about him. I just know that whatever the Pegulas did, they’re trying to make sure that they do what’s best, not only for the franchise, but for the fans too.”

Kelly clearly wants to see the team have more wins this season. “We need to get that winning feeling back here in Buffalo,” he said.

“I just hope this is the guy, because when you say the word ’20 head coaches,’ that’s not very good. So, we’ve gotta find one that we can have around here for a long, long time,” Kelly said.

