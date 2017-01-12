Jim Kelly gives thoughts on Bills coaching decision

By Published:
jim kelly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly was recently asked about his thoughts on Sean McDermott — the team’s pick for head coach.

“I don’t know a lot about him. I just know that whatever the Pegulas did, they’re trying to make sure that they do what’s best, not only for the franchise, but for the fans too.”

Kelly clearly wants to see the team have more wins this season. “We need to get that winning feeling back here in Buffalo,” he said.

“I just hope this is the guy, because when you say the word ’20 head coaches,’ that’s not very good. So, we’ve gotta find one that we can have around here for a long, long time,” Kelly said.

MORE | Learn more about the new Bills coach here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s