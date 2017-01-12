Kelly for Kids Foundation awards $250,000 in grants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kelly for Kids Foundation awarded grants to a number of organizations at their 10th Annual Luncheon Thursday.
Kelly for Kids celebrated 30 years in 2016 — a year they call “record breaking.”
The foundation says they were able to grant more than $250,000 to children’s charities in the local community.
Here are 2016’s grant recipients:
- Alleyway Theatre’s KidShowInc.
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Autism Services, Inc.
- Be-A-Friend Program, Inc.
- BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund
- Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo
- Boys & Girls Club of Depew/Lancaster
- Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology
- Buffalo Hearing and Speech Center
- Camp Good Days & Special Times
- Center for Teen Empowerment
- Celebration of Life Community, Inc.
- The Challenger Learning Center of Orleans & Niagara Counties
- Child & Adolescent Treatment Services
- Community Action of Orleans & Genesee
- Cradle Beach Camp
- Daystar for Medically Fragile Children
- ECMC Foundation
- Food Bank of WNY
- Foundation for Deaf Education
- Francis Center
- Gateway Longview Foundation
- Hunter’s Hope Foundation
- Ilio DiPaolo’s Scholarship Fund
- Jericho Road Community Health Center
- Make – A – Wish Metro NY & Western NY
- Mary Cariola Children’s Center
- Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation
- Music is Art
- Olmsted Center for Sight
- Parent Network of WNY
- R2R Ministry Inc.
- Reach Out and Read
- Research Foundation for SUNY at Brockport Camp Abilities
- Rivendell Recreation Center
- Rural Outreach Center
- SABAH, Inc.
- Special Olympics New York
- Special Spaces Buffalo
- St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute
- Suneel’s Light Foundation
- The King Urban Life Center
- Town of Hamburg Recreation Foundation
- Tre & Associates- Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Programs
- United Cerebral Palsy Association Inc.
- University District, CDA Inc.
- Valley Community Association Inc.
- Volunteers of America