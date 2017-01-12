Kelly for Kids Foundation awards $250,000 in grants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kelly for Kids Foundation awarded grants to a number of organizations at their 10th Annual Luncheon Thursday.

Kelly for Kids celebrated 30 years in 2016 — a year they call “record breaking.”

The foundation says they were able to grant more than $250,000 to children’s charities in the local community.

Here are 2016’s grant recipients:

Alleyway Theatre’s KidShowInc.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Autism Services, Inc.

Be-A-Friend Program, Inc.

BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund

Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo

Boys & Girls Club of Depew/Lancaster

Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology

Buffalo Hearing and Speech Center

Camp Good Days & Special Times

Center for Teen Empowerment

Celebration of Life Community, Inc.

The Challenger Learning Center of Orleans & Niagara Counties

Child & Adolescent Treatment Services

Community Action of Orleans & Genesee

Cradle Beach Camp

Daystar for Medically Fragile Children

ECMC Foundation

Food Bank of WNY

Foundation for Deaf Education

Francis Center

Gateway Longview Foundation

Hunter’s Hope Foundation

Ilio DiPaolo’s Scholarship Fund

Jericho Road Community Health Center

Make – A – Wish Metro NY & Western NY

Mary Cariola Children’s Center

Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation

Music is Art

Olmsted Center for Sight

Parent Network of WNY

R2R Ministry Inc.

Reach Out and Read

Research Foundation for SUNY at Brockport Camp Abilities

Rivendell Recreation Center

Rural Outreach Center

SABAH, Inc.

Special Olympics New York

Special Spaces Buffalo

St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute

Suneel’s Light Foundation

The King Urban Life Center

Town of Hamburg Recreation Foundation

Tre & Associates- Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Programs

United Cerebral Palsy Association Inc.

University District, CDA Inc.

Valley Community Association Inc.

Volunteers of America