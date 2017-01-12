Kelly for Kids Foundation awards $250,000 in grants

By Published:
charities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kelly for Kids Foundation awarded grants to a number of organizations at their 10th Annual Luncheon Thursday.

Kelly for Kids celebrated 30 years in 2016 — a year they call “record breaking.”

The foundation says they were able to grant more than $250,000 to children’s charities in the local community.

Here are 2016’s grant recipients:

  • Alleyway Theatre’s KidShowInc.
  • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
  • Autism Services, Inc.
  • Be-A-Friend Program, Inc.
  • BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund
  • Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo
  • Boys & Girls Club of Depew/Lancaster
  • Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology
  • Buffalo Hearing and Speech Center
  • Camp Good Days & Special Times
  • Center for Teen Empowerment
  • Celebration of Life Community, Inc.
  • The Challenger Learning Center of Orleans & Niagara Counties
  • Child & Adolescent Treatment Services
  • Community Action of Orleans & Genesee
  • Cradle Beach Camp
  • Daystar for Medically Fragile Children
  • ECMC Foundation
  • Food Bank of WNY
  • Foundation for Deaf Education
  • Francis Center
  • Gateway Longview Foundation
  • Hunter’s Hope Foundation
  • Ilio DiPaolo’s Scholarship Fund
  • Jericho Road Community Health Center
  • Make – A – Wish Metro NY & Western NY
  • Mary Cariola Children’s Center
  • Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation
  • Music is Art
  • Olmsted Center for Sight
  • Parent Network of WNY
  • R2R Ministry Inc.
  • Reach Out and Read
  • Research Foundation for SUNY at Brockport Camp Abilities
  • Rivendell Recreation Center
  • Rural Outreach Center
  • SABAH, Inc.
  • Special Olympics New York
  • Special Spaces Buffalo
  • St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute
  • Suneel’s Light Foundation
  • The King Urban Life Center
  • Town of Hamburg Recreation Foundation
  • Tre & Associates- Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Programs
  • United Cerebral Palsy Association Inc.
  • University District, CDA Inc.
  • Valley Community Association Inc.
  • Volunteers of America

