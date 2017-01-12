Police investigating ‘social media threat’ at Hamburg H.S.

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students arriving at Hamburg High School this morning are finding extra police. Village Police tell News 4 they’re investigating a threat made on social media.

A spokesperson for Hamburg Central Schools confirms, “A student posted a threat directed at Hamburg H.S. on social media.”

Administrators say, within minutes of the posting Wednesday evening, they identified the student and called police. The spokesperson reiterated they believe all students and staff are safe.

News 4 is working to learn more about this developing story. Check back for updates.