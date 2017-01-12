Sheriff: Man found hiding in 1-year-old’s closet after fleeing deputy

By Published:
damude

TOWN OF WALES, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a driver fled them, and is now facing charges.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say they tried to pull over a vehicle in the Town of Aurora. When they tried this, deputies say the vehicle sped away and nearly hit another vehicle head-on.

Eventually, deputies say the vehicle pulled into a parking lot on Emery Rd. After this, deputies say the occupants fled behind some buildings.

Deputies began a search of the area and were able to follow footprints in the snow to a residence on Route 16 in the Town of Wales.

Holland resident Ryan Damude, 26, was then discovered hiding in a one-year-old’s bedroom closet, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Damude is facing a slew of charges, including burglary, aggravated unlicensed operation and DWI.

He was committed to the Erie County Holding Center.

