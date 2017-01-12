Town of Tonawanda police cruiser bursts in flames

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda police cruiser burst into flames Thursday afternoon.

A police officer was patrolling around 1:30 p.m. when he started to notice smoke coming from the dashboard area of the vehicle.

The officer pulled over, took out some equipment and got a safe distance away from the car before it was fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the incident tied up traffic on Delaware Ave near the I-290, but the scene has cleared up.

Because of where the fire started, police think the issue was electrical in nature.