Arrest made in Arizona death of WNY native

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sidney Cranston Jr vanished some 19 months ago, mysteriously less than a week after a trip to Mexico.

And although man’s family in Niagara County held out hope, they also had a suspect in mind.

Those feelings were verified this week, when one of Sid’s employees was arrested and charged with his murder.

Sidney Cranston Sr. pleaded for answers about his son’s 2015 disappearance, saying authorities were slow to react in the search.

Sidney Jr., who was 40 when he disappeared, worked as a real estate broker in Kingman, Ariz., where he settled about 15 years ago. His family still lives in the Wilson, N.Y., home in which he grew up.

More than a year and a half since Sid Jr., went missing, the thread of hope on which Sidney Sr. was holding was growing narrower by the day. “There’s always been, right up to the time where they finally found them, there’s always been like a thread of maybe not dead,” he said. “But right off the get-go when he tried to sell those rings, it’s like come on.” Those rings belonged to Sidney Jr. Case files, including a warrant obtained by News 4, show Alfred Blanco is suspected of killing his boss with a shotgun, burying the body in a Kingman ranch, and trying to pawn off the jewelry. Blanco was a handyman, and performed maintenance on some of the homes owned by Cranston Jr. Documents show an accomplice of Blanco came clean to authorities, as they zeroed in on the investigation. Documents also show Blanco had a history of stealing, and a history of working with the pawn shop where e tried to sell Cranston’s jewelry. The pawn shop owner recognized the rings, and roughy them to authorities, according to case documents. Shockingly, Blanco participated in searches for his boss, even allowed Sid’s brother Chris to stay at his home. “Keep your enemies closer, right?” Sidney Sr. scoffed. “He was all over it, I’ll take this area and you guys go over there…” Waiting with so few answers has been excruciating for Sidney Sr. But faith and family support have helped him maintain a clear conscious. “It’s been crap,” Sidney Sr. said, breaking up. “It’s been pretty awful but I got to say there are probably thousands of people praying for us, praying for the situation and I tell you, very few nights that I haven’t been able to sleep.” Blanco was arrested Wednesday by the FBI at an extended health care facility, where Sid Sr. believes he was hiding out. “It was great,” he said of learning about the arrest. “When they finally said, he’s been arrested, right over to the Maricopa County Jail. No more, ring the bell and get ice cream. He’d be lucky to get cold oatmeal, no butter, no nothing.” The family will be holding a memorial service for Sidney Jr. at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4. It’ll be held at Crosspoint Church in Amherst.