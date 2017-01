ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills call it “officially official.” Head coach Sean McDermott arrived at One Bills Dr. in Orchard Park Friday morning.

The new head coach was seen shaking hands with people in the Bills organization after he got off a plane with his family.

The Bills will hold a conference introducing McDermott at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on WIVB or on this page.

Sean McDermott and his family have arrived in Buffalo! #GoBills https://t.co/np46pCX05E — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 13, 2017

During the coaching search I was reminded that you can always control two things: effort and attitude. That doesn't just apply to football. pic.twitter.com/HE8tfLDzDt — Kim Pegula (@KimPegula) January 13, 2017

Officially official. Head Coach Sean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/4Gbq1vqvQG — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 13, 2017