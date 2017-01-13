Bills fans optimistic about new head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans are optimistic with the arrival of their new head coach, Sean McDermott.

McDermott is the 20th head coach in 57 years of the Bills Franchise history. He’s already bringing out a large following in the Queen City.

“I think he’s going to be a great young coach. He’s got great value structure, he knows the game, he knows defense, so I think it was a great pick by the Bills,” said Brian Cavanaugh, fan.

“The press conference today was impressive, I think he’s going to bring a lot of discipline,” said John Domres, fan.

Fans say it’s not just up to the coach to change Bills’ history, it involves the whole team.

“They all need to work together and they need to find a way to win and they need to change the culture within the bills organization,” said Domres.

“They got a lot of holes to fill, they got a lot of free agents and they got to figure out how they can put together their roster and keep the quality players that they need,” said Cavanaugh.

Most fans we talked to, want a winning season and an end to the 17 year playoff drought.

“I want to see the Bills win, I want to see them go to the Superbowl and win it this time,” said Lisa Orel, fan.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing a playoff game, I remember the Kelly days, those were really something. I’m sure we’ll get there one of these days, but it’s a long haul, ” said Tom Mangione, fan.

A lot of fans don’t believe a playoff game will happen with just one season and a new head coach, but they’re putting all their faith in the new guy in charge.

“Everybody’s got to give him a chance and it may take a couple of years,” said Cavanaugh.

“Everybody loves the Bills lets face it, win or lose, I mean that’s our team and we got to support them,” said Mangione.