Buffalo Teachers Federation calls for Paladino’s removal from school board

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Teachers Federation released a statement on Friday calling for the removal of Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Board of Education.

“Citing Carl Paladino’s racist, demented and obscene emails as well as his calls for President Obama’s death and First Lady Obama returning to being a male in a cave with a gorilla, the BTF will seek his removal from the Buffalo Board of Education,” the statement read.

A resolution was unanimously passed by the BTF Executive Committee and Council of Delegates on Jan. 12.

“While Mr. Paladino has been attempting to deflect attention from his demented actions and statements, he cannot hide from them. In the interests of our students’ education and

self-image, he must be removed from the Buffalo Board of Education,” Philip Rumore, President of the BTF, said. “His attempt to falsely tarnish reputations of the Superintendent and other Board members to again try to deflect attention from his pathetic statements and actions and his illegal release (and, in violation of trust) of information from Executive Session of the Board, further shows his unworthiness to serve on the school Board.”

The BTF statement took note of emails sent by Paladino during his run for Governor and his controversial answers to a recent Artvoice survey.

Near the end of their statement, the BTF said Paladino’s responsibilities as a Board of Education member are to “provide a positive role model for our students and community” and “not take actions that negatively impact our students’ education and self image.”

The BTF will seek “legal and other necessary assistance” from New York State United Teachers to have Paladino removed from the Board.