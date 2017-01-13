CDC warns 2017 flu season expected to be worse than last years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dr. Joseph Cronin says the flu shows no signs of slowing down in Western New York anytime soon.

“Just in the last few weeks we’ve seen at minimum 20 people with the flu,” said Joseph Cronin, MD, WNY Immediate Care Physician.

He sees patients at WNY Immediate Care in North Buffalo.

Though Erie County is not at epidemic proportions for the influenza virus, Doctor Cronin says there has been a steady gradual increase. The local data is in line with national statistics from the CDC, of an increase in reported flu cases in November and December.

“It has been somewhat sporadic in the months of November we’ve seen more in December and certainly even more this month,” said Cronin.

The CDC is warning this years flu season is going to be worse than the last. A more serious strain of the flu is being found in more patients across the nation and here in Western New York.

“We are seeing mostly influenza A and I have seen a few influenza B however it’s important to note influenza A is a much more infective strain so you’re more likely to see that because it is more easily spread,” said Cronin.

The strain is known to cause severe illness, especially in kids under age 2 and people 65 and older.

“On average it can kill between 12 thousand to 56 thousand people a year just in the United States,” said Cronin.

Doctor Cronin says it’s likely hundreds of people locally will come down with the flu through March.