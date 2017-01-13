Coyote spotted in Village of Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since a coyote has been seen in the Village of Lancaster, police there are warning residents to keep an eye on their kids and pets.

A resident took photos of a coyote near Wilkshire Pl. and Aurora St. The person who took the pictures says the coyote was also seen at other times in the same area.

Police are encouraging Lancaster residents to bring any pet food or other potential coyote food sources inside.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has tips for dealing with coyotes. See them here.