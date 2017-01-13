Erie County Holding Center, Correctional Facility have visiting hours this Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Holding Center and the Correctional Facility have visiting hours Friday, Jan. 13 due to the closure on the following Monday.

The facilities are closed to visitors on Monday because it is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Friday’s visitation hours are the following:

Morning Session:

Visitor sign-up 7:10 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

Visiting 7:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.

Closed 11:30 A.M. – 12:15 P.M.

Afternoon Session:

Visitor sign-up 12:15 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Visiting 1:00 P.M. – 2:30 P.M.

MORE | A full schedule of normal visiting hours can be found here.