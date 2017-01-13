New exhibits open to the public at Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two brand new exhibits are now on display at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

The greenhouses have been closed since April of 2015 for renovations. Today two new exhibits, an Asian Rainforest and Aquatic Garden, were unofficially unveiled.

The exhibits have rare and exotic plants that are typically found in an Asian rainforest. There’s a new waterfall feature that stands about 30 feet high.

The exhibits create a tranquil environment, it also includes the world’s rarest palm tree and a family of koi fish swimming beneath the garden bridge.

Reconstruction of the greenhouses and the new exhibits cost about $4.1 million. Erie County shelled out $3.8 million of that cost.

“It involves many new features, water features, the koi pond has been re done, the bridge, a moon gate, the water fall has been completely redone as well as an Asian tea room. And the idea is to create an environment that contains exotic and unique plants, plants that we’ve never had in the conservatory before and an opportunity for the public to enjoy this experience with nature,” said David Schwarts, Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc. CEO.

An exhibit opening party will be taking place Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and it is free to the public.