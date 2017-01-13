New exhibits open to the public at Botanical Gardens

By Published:
botanical-gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two brand new exhibits are now on display at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

The greenhouses have been closed since April of 2015 for renovations. Today two new exhibits, an Asian Rainforest and Aquatic Garden, were unofficially unveiled.

The exhibits have rare and exotic plants that are typically found in an Asian rainforest. There’s a new waterfall feature that stands about 30 feet high.

The exhibits create a tranquil environment, it also includes the world’s rarest palm tree and a family of koi fish swimming beneath the garden bridge.

Reconstruction of the greenhouses and the new exhibits cost about $4.1 million. Erie County shelled out $3.8 million of that cost.

“It involves many new features, water features, the koi pond has been re done, the bridge, a moon gate, the water fall has been completely redone as well as an Asian tea room. And the idea is to create an environment that contains exotic and unique plants, plants that we’ve never had in the conservatory before and an opportunity for the public to enjoy this experience with nature,” said David Schwarts, Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc. CEO.

An exhibit opening party will be taking place Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and it is free to the public.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s