Police: Man drives with child while on narcotics; more than 100 bags seized

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police arrested a man they say had a “large amount of heroin” and drove with a child while on narcotics.

Police pulled over Felix Rodriguez-Gomez, 31, in the area of W. 11th St. and N. Main St. for alleged vehicle and traffic violations.

Officers investigated and accused Rodriguez Gomez of driving under the influence of narcotics. A 13-year-old was in the vehicle at the time.

After Rodriguez-Gomez was taken to the Jamestown City Jail, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a large amount of heroin. More than 100 bags were seized. Police say the packaging of the drugs was consistent with trafficking.

Rodriguez-Gomez was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWAI drugs, felony aggravated DWI (Leandra’s Law), endangering the welfare of a child and a number of traffic and vehicle violations.

