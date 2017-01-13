Remains found in Arizona ID’d as missing real estate agent from Wilson

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP modified) — Authorities have positively identified human remains found last weekend near Kingman, Arizona as those of a real estate agent missing since June 2015.

Kingman police said Thursday that the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office used dental charts for verification.

Authorities say 40-year-old Sidney Cranston Jr. was last seen on June 16, 2015 when he was showing property to an unknown client. Cranston was a native of Wilson. He moved out west more than a decade ago.

Remains were found Saturday east of Kingman.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death to be caused by a gun shot and ruled it a homicide.

Kingman police say 61-year-old Alfredo Blanco was arrested Wednesday at a care facility in Youngtown on a first-degree murder warrant issued by the county Attorney’s Office.

They say Blanco will be soon be extradited to Mohave County.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.