Sean McDermott introduced as 20th head coach of the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sean McDermott was officially introduced as the 20th head coach of the Buffalo Bills on Friday afternoon. Owner Terry Pegula took the podium first and stated that the organization interviewed four candidates for the job and that McDermott stood out from the very beginning.

McDermott then opened the press conference by thanking his family along with Terry and Kim Pegula and General Manager Doug Whaley.

Below are some quotes from McDermott:

ON A WINNING ATTITUDE:

“Like a lot of guys I have trained myself to be a head coach since I was born, I come from a football family. I have been a part of building defense brick by brick. I have been to two super bowls I know what that looks like, feels like and taste likes. With that I am extremely confident in my ability to get things done.”

ON WHY HE CHOSE THE BILLS:

“In my opinion this was the best job on the market. People may think different but that is how I feel. We have two great owners with Terry and Kim that are willing and committed to this football team and the city of Buffalo. When you talk about a fan base, I have been here before. I have seen these fans hanging over the railing at capacity. I look forward to creating that and recreating that here.”

ON MAKING PROMISES FROM THE START LIKE REX RYAN DID:

“I am not in to making promises. The promise I will make is that we are going to be competitive and we are going to work hard every day. We are going to compete on a daily basis. I am going to build this culture to develop a daily standard of winning. You have to earn the right to win in this league, and I know that.”

ON DOUG WHALEY’S ROLE WITH THE TEAM:

“Doug has control of the 53. We have talked going through the process with the Pegulas. I wouldn’t have taken this job if I wasn’t comfortable with that.”

“This is a team effort we are working together to get this franchise to where it needs to be.” – Dough Whaley

ON TYROD TAYLOR:

“When you look at the quarterback play in this league it is critical, I just met Tyrod 10 minutes ago and we had a nice conversation, at Tyrod’s position or any position…let’s not get ahead of ourselves. I am going to go through and evaluate every position and every position group.”

ON WHAT DEFENSE HE WILL RUN:

“Whether we will be a 4-3 or a 3-4, I come from a 4-3 background. Strategically, right now I will not say what we are going to be. I am going to put the players in position to be successful.”

ON HIS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR:

“The offensive coordinator position will be an extremely important one. Just like the rest of the staff that is an active search right now. I believe in hiring guys who are great teachers and motivators and care about our players. There is a number of candidates that I am talking to and will continue talking to as soon as this press conference is over.”