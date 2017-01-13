Search is on for missing Wheatfield mom and daughter

Patricia and Rebecca Jemiola
WHEATFIELD, NY (WIVB)  -The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for help in locating a missing Wheatfield mom and her daughter.   Patricia Jemiolo, 44, and her 10-year-old daughter, Rebecca, were last seen on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. leaving their Niagara Falls Boulevard home.

The pair may be in a gray Toyota RAV 4 bearing license plate  GMP3513.

Patricia Jemiolo may be wearing a pink top and  blue jacket.  Her daughter was wearing a dark jacket and striped pants.  She is known to wear eyeglasses.

If you have seen them please notify the sheriff’s office at 438-3393.

 

